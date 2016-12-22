Get your ducks now for the annual race at Middle Rasen

Get down to Middle Rasen for a fun start to 2017 as the annual duck race takes place on January 1.

Over the years, the event, run by Middle Rasen Cricket and Association Football Club, has become a highlight in the winter social calendar for the village and team supporters.

The race starts from Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road at 12 noon and finishes when the last duck passes under the bridge in Church Street, next to Naylor’s Drive.

Anyone can enter the event by sponsoring a yellow plastic duck – buy a duck, name it and have it launched onto the River Rase on the day, whether you are there or not.

Ducks cost £1 from Crossroads Stores, members of the committee, the Nags Head or www.kwax.org.uk.

First prize is £100, second £50 and third £25, plus other prizes too.

The event raises the funds necessary to provide sport in the village.

This season, there hasn’t been a football team, so, at the moment, the focus is on the coming season’s cricket team.

Out of the 39 teams across the county, the Middle Rasen team now claims fourth position in the Sunday League.

“Costs of around £1,600 are expected just funding cricket in the coming year, so taking part is much more than a social event on the day,” said club secretary Pete Dawson.