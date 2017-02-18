Get ready to tee off and help keep the ambucopter flying

Market Rasen Rotary Club is again hoping people will get in the swing with their major fundraiser of the year, the Charity Am/Am.

This year’s event will be held at Market Rasen Golf Club on Friday June 30.

It will be the ninth golf day organised by the Rotary Club and the seventh in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“The golf competition is very much a club event, “ said Rotarian Andrew Dalrymple, after last year’s golf day.

“Everyone contributes in some way or other.”

Teams of four players - of any combination - are invited to enter the competition.

The cost is £124 per team (£41 per player) or £100 per team (£25 per player) for members of Market Rasen Golf Club.

The handicap allowance is 90 percent of the maximum, men 24 and ladies 30.

Entry fee includes coffee on arrival, a full cold buffet, sweet and coffee.

There are two starting time slots to choose from - 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.

It costs £2.1million a year to keep the ambucopter flying, and so events such as this are vital to enable the life-saving work to continue.

“Last year’s competition saw 25 teams from across the county taking part, helping us raise around £3,000 for the Air Ambulance, meaning a total of £19,500 raised for the charity over the six years,” said Rotarian David Mason.

“To do that again, we are looking for sponsorship for the event.

“This could be either in its entirety, as a hole sponsor or one of the competition prize sponsors.”

For an entry form to the golf day or to offer sponsorship contact John Smith on 01652 678266 or email him on jpshomefield@btinternet.com.