Get information on volunteering at Hub

If you have ever thought of becoming a volunteer, or are looking for volunteers, then get down to Rasen Hub next week.

There will be a free volunteering-themed coffee morning at the Union Street venue next Wednesday, November 16.

Go along between 10.30am and 11.30am to the event, which is hosted by Voluntary Centre Services.

There will be the opportunity to get advice on volunteering in general, and to find out about volunteering in the local area.

Free hot drinks will also be available.

Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey has a number of volunteering opportunities available across the region for anyone wanting to donate their time to local causes, charities and community groups.

“Volunteering is a great way to get out of the house, make new contacts, acquire new skills, improve confidence and make a real difference to your local communities,” said Voluntary Centre Services spokesman Angela Tawn.

For more information about the event or volunteering in general, call Voluntary Centre Services on 01427 613470 or email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk.