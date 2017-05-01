Gentler take on football for new sports initiative in Caistor

A slower-paced version of the beautiful game - aimed at the over 55s - is set to launch in Caistor next month.

Walking football is becoming a popular activity, with more than 800 clubs across the country.

The game is played on smaller pitches, with plenty of breaks.

“The slower pace doesn’t detract from the competition though - it’s much more than a stroll in the park,” said Bob Tubman, who is setting up the Caistor Club with the support of Caistor Town Council, Caistor Tennyson FC and the FA.

“Once you have tried it, you will love it.”

The club will be playing on grass pitches at Caistor Sports Ground in Brigg Road.

“It is open to all abilities and there is a strong emphasis on the social side of life,” added Bob.

Town Mayor Carol Mackenzie was one of those who turned out to meet with Bob and some of the first signed up members and she praised the walking football idea.

“I think it is a brilliant initiative,” she said.

“People of all ages should have the opportunity to take some exercise.

“Apart from the exercise and fresh air, it is an opportunity to socialise, especially for people who are maybe on their own to come out and enjoy themselves.

“This sports facility is absolutely brilliant for the people of Caistor and the surrounding area and it is good to see it being used for a range of sports.”

Fellow town councillor Angela Clark, who is also chairman of Caistor Sports and Social Club is also delighted to see the new club get underway.

“It is good to see the ground being used on a weekday.

“I am passionate about this place and would welcome more daytime activities at the ground.”

If the club takes off, it will become part of the Tennyson Club, whose junior club coach, Simon Asquith, has been helping with the set-up, providing goals and the pitches.

The first session of Caistor Walking Football Club will take place at the sports ground on Wednesday May 17 at 11am.

To find out more send Bob an email - thetubmans@btinternet.com - or call him on 01673 828306.