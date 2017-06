The annual two-day Gardeners’ Market will beheld this weekend, June 3 and June 4, in Market Rasen market place, from 9am to 4pm.

The event is organised by the town’s Lions club and will also feature a craft and gift fair in the Festival Hall.

There will be a range of gardening related stalls, plus charity, craft and gift stalls, as well as musical entertainment and refreshments throughout the two days.