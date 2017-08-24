Garden party and fancy dress walk for Caistor care home project

A group of teenagers are helping rejuvenate the garden of a Caistor care home.

As part of NCS (National Citizen Scheme) they are bringing new life to the garden of Greenacres in Grimsby Road, cutting back overgrown trees to give residents a view of the Wolds and planting up flower beds.

To help fund the project they held a fancy dress walk over the Humber Bridge, raising £300, and they have contacted numerous local gardeners and landscaping companies to volunteer a few hours of their time and knowledge towards the development.

This Friday, August 25, they will be hosting a garden party at Greenacres, from 11am to 3pm.