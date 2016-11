Cliff and Jill Rust were this year’s winners in the Caistor in Bloom best domestic garden competition.

They are pictured with their grand-children, sponsor Steve Penney, of Waltham Herbs, and Deborah Barker, of Caistor in Bloom.

Competition sponsor Steve Penney of Waltham herbs, left, with , Deb Barker of CAistor in Bloom and Keith King, winner of the Best Doorway and Best Hanging Basket. EMN-161027-224549001

Keith and Lesley King were double award winners, taking top spot in the best doorway and best hanging basket/patio.

Judges were Grimsby in Bloom chairman Elaine Atkinson and vice-chairman Liz Ruffles.