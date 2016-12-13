Gainsborough Hospital ward team honoured with national award

Staff from Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough, have scooped a national award recognising the quality of care provided to patients.

The Fab Awards celebrate all the brilliant people, best practice and innovation across the NHS and social care.

The awards are run by The Academy of Fabulous Stuff, an online platform for NHS staff to share ideas, inspiration and stories of going above and beyond.

Scotter Ward was picked as joint winner of the PiccaLilley Award, named after Academy of Fab Stuff founder Roy Lilley. The award reflects The Academy of Fab Stuff’s passion for finding the ‘new, goosebump good people in the NHS and shouting about them.’

The winners were chosen by Roy Lilley and Dr Terri Porrett of the Academy of Fab Stuff.

Scotter Ward won the award for demonstrating ‘the small things staff do every single day can have a big impact’.

This includes the introduction of slow-closing bins and sleep packs to help patients have a good night’s sleep.

Donna Phillips, Clinical Nurse Lead on Scotter Ward for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), said: “We are over the moon to have won a Fab NHS Award, particularly as we didn’t even know we had been nominated.

“This award is special because it recognises the things staff do every day without giving a second thought, as well as the passion and drive they have in ensuring patients receive the best possible care at all times.

“We are very proud to have gained this recognition but prouder still that we are supporting patients to have positive outcomes.”

The team won the award jointly alongside Anne-Marie Riley of Nottingham University Hospital.