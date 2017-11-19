Fundraising Rotarian runs 10k for hospice

A Barton man who celebrated his 70th birthday by enduring a gruelling 10 km road race on the hottest day of the year has raised £450 for his local hospice

Peter Towle took part in the Hull 10K in June to mark his special birthday milestone, and raise funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

A former president of the Barrow Meridian Rotary Club, Peter recently visited the Scunthorpe-based hospice with current president Jayne Finnis, to hand over his hard earned sponsorship money to the Lindsey Lodge team.

Peter said: “My late mother spent time at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, so I know at first-hand about the great care and consideration it offers to both patients and families.”

He added: “When I took up office as the first ever president of Barrow Meridian Rotary Club in 2011, I chose the hospice as my charitable cause.

“I’m delighted to say that each subsequent president has picked up the baton to raise funds for Lindsey Lodge, and it’s a pleasure to have our current president here with me today.”

The hospice is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Community Fundraising Co-ordinator Anne Millett, who received the donation on behalf of the hospice said: “I’d like to say a very big thank you to Peter and all of the Barrow Rotarians for everything they have done for us over the past six years.

“It’s this kind of generous support which helps Lindsey Lodge continue to provide the best possible palliative care to the people of North Lincolnshire.”