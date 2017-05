Members of Caistor Church organised another successful Bridge Day.

Players from Caistor, Woodhall Spa, Cleethorpes, Grimsby, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Hessle and Louth attended.

The Ecclesiastical Caterers and helpers served up a tasty lunch during the day too and the event raised £819.66 for church funds.

“We thank everyone who attended the event and helped with the organising,” said the Rev Canon Ian Robinson, who is pictured with drive director Guy Grainger, the winners and runners up.