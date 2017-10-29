Fun on the field at Caistor Yarborough

Caistor Yarborough Academy took advantage of the autumn sun as they held their Fun on the Field event.

Organised by the school’s PTFA (Parents , Teachers and Friends Association), the autumn fair had something for everyone to enjoy - from pony rides to bouncy castles and cake stall to coconut shy, plus many other activities.

Caistor Yarborough Academy field fete EMN-171019-073018001

There was entertainment too from local celebrity Freddie Crowder.

“It was a great day, with great weather and we raised £650 for funds,” said PTFA secretary Katie Pixsley.

“Thanks go to the local businesses who donated towards the event, and to everyone who helped and supported.”

Caistor Yarborough Academy field fete EMN-171019-073028001

Caistor Yarborough Academy field fete EMN-171019-073058001

Caistor Yarborough Academy field fete EMN-171019-073048001

Caistor Yarborough Academy field fete EMN-171019-073007001