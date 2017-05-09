Fun in the sun at West Rasen

Traditional fun came to West Rasen on Monday as the annual Green Man day was held in the grounds of the Village Hall and Heritage Centre.

This was the 18th year of the popular event, which is the main fundraiser to support the upkeep of the village meeting place.

Greern Man Day at West Rasen EMN-170205-083943001

There was fun for all the family, with traditional games of skittles, quoits and bean bags proving popular, along with the black pudding shuffle, run by Tesco community champion Jenny Stimson.

It was also the opportunity to pick up some plants and tasty treats, as well as trying your luck on the raffle and tombola.

Regular events at the centre include coffee mornings on the first Saturday of the month.

Greern Man Day at West Rasen EMN-170205-084003001

Greern Man Day at West Rasen EMN-170205-083929001

Green Man day at West Rasen EMN-170905-072831001