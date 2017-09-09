Fun in the sun at Caistor club event

It was definitely fun in the sun at Caistor Sports and Social Club as the Brigg Road venue hosted its annual fun day.

The day started with a charity football match, which raised money for CJD.

Manning the RAOB (Buffs) stall at Caistor Sports & Social Fun Day were are Victor Brocklesby (right) and Nev Wright. EMN-170109-064230001

There was also money raised for a number of local causes as they set out their stalls on the sports ground.

Club chairman Coun Angela Clark said: “It was a great day and we are so pleased everyone enjoyed it.”

“The charity football match raised quite a lot of money. And we hope that each organisation raised enough towards their cause.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank everyone who helped on the day, it was much appreciated.”

Charlotte Linsel and David Hill were selling some delicious cakes, amongst other things, on behalf of the Methodist Church at the Caistor Sports & Social Fun Day EMN-170109-064243001