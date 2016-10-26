Full steam ahead for Rasen station restoration project

A major project to renovate the derelict station building in Market Rasen is finally back on track.

As previously reported, the Market Rasen Station Community Project has been awarded a Heritage Lottery grant to undertake vital repair work to halt further deterioration of the listed building.

Scaffolding is now in place, with work on the roof set to start this week.

The first job is to remove the slates and see what work needs to be done to the roof timbers.

Once that is done and the building is watertight, then the Heritage Lottery fund will give their decision on the next allocation of money for the project.

But while the structural work takes place, there is more work being done to build a picture of the importance of the station to the town.

Hazel Barnard has been appointed heritage officer for the project and is looking to bring the station’s history alive.

“This is a very important building in the town,” she said.

“Imagine the excitement back in 1848 when it opened and people could get somewhere.

“We have the dry facts, but now we want to bring it all to life and show just how important the station has been to the development of the town and to the people who live here.

“We want to hear stories of people going on a journey of a lifetime from the station, anyone who worked, or who had relatives working, at the station over the years.

“We have photographed graffiti found in the building and it would be great to find out more about this and how the building was used between ceasing to be operational and now.

“I am also working on some ‘Do you know?’ boards which will have some quirky facts to amuse and inform.”

Stories of the station’s past, its employees and users will form a permanent display in the old ticket office and entrance hall, which will be transformed into a community space.

The rest of the building will be affordable offices for new or small enterprises.

“Our recent community engagement on the project has shown there is a lot of interest in the plans for the station building,” added Mrs Barnard.

“Fifty percent of people who have completed the feedback forms so far would be interested in having a guided tour of the station while the work is being done and even more want to be kept informed of progress.

“The planned community area will be a pick ‘n’ mix venue.

“There will be exhibition space and a meeting room for community groups to use.

“It fits in very well with the town’s heritage trails and also fit in very well with people arriving to walk in the area.”

The plans for the station are on display in the window of the Clip Cafe in Queen Street, where feedback forms are also available.

Anyone with station stories or pictures is asked to call 01673 843108 or email hazelbarnard@btopenworld.com