Full house for East Barkwith variety show

Music, comedy and magic was on offer as East Barkwith Village Hall played host to an evening of entertainment.

The Under the Pier Variety Show was presented by the hall committee and played to a capacity audience.

The evening raised £500, which will go towards new windows for the hall, which was built in 1972, part of the on-going refurbishment of the building.

The show was produced by Tony Neale, while Roy Sylvester was compere for the evening and introduced the various acts.

Members of the East Barkwith WI donated cakes for the interval.

Classical music on the harp starting the evening,played with style by K Capel.

She also launched the second part of the programme, following the interval, playing the cello.

A comedy interlude was provided by Tom ‘Foolery’ Bollan, who was taking time out from his day time duties as a school teacher, and a humorous sketch The Job Application featured Margaret Neale as the applicant and Tony Neale as the employer.

Friends of Rose Travis were delighted to welcome her back to the village and particularly to enjoy her new found talent of singing, as she beautifully accompanied herself on the acoustic guitar.

Rose Marshall, as she was at the time, lived in the village with her family and was involved in various aspects of East Barkwith life.

She encouraged the audience to join her in the popular chorus of her songs in the second part of the programme.

The Market Rasen Ukulele Group also encouraged audience participation as they played favourite songs, ranging over the years to wartime tunes.

The MC of the Ukulele Group, Peter Dalby, also joined Tricia Brady as husband and wife in an amusing sketch Are We Going Out.

There was more comedy as the three Barkwith Men - Tom Bollan, Colin Fincham and Stuart Baxter - were enjoying a drink in the Cross Roads with landlord Neil Tereszczak behind the bar.

Neil then turned magician and had everyone puzzled as he managed to change one full and one empty glass into four full glasses - good for profits at the Inn.

There were calls for more of the sing-a-long as the Ukulele group brought the show to an end and they obliged with one more tune.