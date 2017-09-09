From cycling to cocktails to raise money for St Barnabas (Lincolnshire) Hospice

A charity worker is taking on 35 challenges this year to mark a significant milestone in the life of St Barnabas Hospice.

Caroline Swindin is helping celebrate the hospice’s 35 years of service to the people of Lincolnshire by getting involved in a range of activities.

“Being a somewhat crazy/mad/stupid person, my friend Becca and I have taken it upon ourselves to do `35 for 35’ throughout the year with the aim of raising £3,500,” said Caroline, corporate fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice.

Fun challenges include trying 35 cocktails and making 35 random acts of kindness, but there is a more serious side when it comes to cycling.

“We are both novice cyclists, but we have already done the Castle to Coast to Castle ride of 103 miles in a day and at the end of September, we will be cycling from London to Paris.

“We have done a lot of training, but I am still very nervous on a bike, so this is, in a way, a double challenge for me.”

To support the pair in their challenge quest make a donation through their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CarolineandBecca