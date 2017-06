West Lindsey Voluntary Sector Forum comes to Market Rasen next week.

All staff, volunteers, friends and representatives from the sector are welcome to attend the networking event at Rasen Hub on Wednesday, June 28.

The event is free and includes lunch.

To register your attendance, call 01427 613470, email westlindsey@ voluntarycentreservices.org.uk or visit voluntarycareservices.eventbrite.co.uk