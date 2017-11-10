Free two-hour parking in Rasen given go-ahead

West Lindsey District Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last night (Thursday) agreed changes to the parking charge in Market Rasen.

Drivers will still need to get a ticket from the pay machines to show their parking times.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Thomas Regis, who represents the Wold View ward, said: “The rewards of the increased business in Market Rasen should hopefully help the overall economy there - and it’s all about the people isn’t it and it’s all about hopefully developing the town and making sure that it has a future.”

Committee chairman, Coun Jeff Summers described recent reports on the parking charges as ‘a feeding frenzy within the media’ and added: “I personally don’t think 35 pence was going to keep anyone out of the town if they wanted to be there, if they had a reason to be there.”

However, he went on to support the proposal to change the fees.

He said: “We are actually taking a very positive view with this proposal in favour of the traders, because we do appreciate and understand that it is difficult timers for them.”

The committee voted unanimously for the changes.

Two hours free parking is expected to come in to force by December 6.

As previously reported, the charging time will increase to 6pm, rather than the 3pm cut off now in place.