Free CPR training at Rasen’s Rase Park

Market Rasen Rotary Club is joining a county-wide initiative to create an army of life savers.

In conjunction with Market Rasen Town Cricket and Association Football Club, they are joining forces with LIVES to support BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save a Life campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to teach 10,000 people across the county the life-saving skills of CPR.

On June 15, members of LIVES will take up residence at Rase Park to show as many people as possible how to perform CPR.

“We will be contacting local businesses and organisations with a view to them encouraging their staff to visit the LIVES CPR initiative earlier in the day,” explained Rotarian Ron Myland.

“The afternoon session, from 2pm, is for the people of Market Rasen and District to participate and help work towards the 10,000 target throughout Lincolnshire - and is to be encouraged.”

Places can be booked for any of the 30-minute sessions, which run from 10.30am to noon and from 2pm to 3pm, however the 11.30am session is already full.

Sessions are free, but donations to LIVES are welcome.

When someone has a cardiac arrest, every minute without help reduces their chances of survival by 10 percent.

Like a lot of other medical emergencies, the potential for saving a life is dependent upon time.

The earlier a person in cardiac arrest receives CPR, the greater their chance of survival

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “We’re really grateful to The Rotary Club of Market Rasen for hosting these life saving sessions.

“CPR takes just minutes to learn and can make all the difference to a patient.

“Minutes really do matter.

“We really hope the people of Market Rasen help us smash our target of 10,000 more people knowing this valuable skill across Lincolnshire.”

To find out more or to book a place contact Ron Myland 01673 842663, mobile 07948 521035, or Derek Anderson on 01673 842495 or mobile 07718 432052.