Free course in Market Rasen to help understand dementia

A course, to help people caring for someone with dementia, is coming to Market Rasen next week.

Organised by the Alzheimer’s Society, The Carers Information and Support Programme offers the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual.

There are thought to be about 11000 people with dementia in Lincolnshire.

The course starts on Thursday, June 22 and is free, but carers need to book a place.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager for Lincolnshire said: “Relatives of people with dementia often say that it can be really frustrating when someone doesn’t want to change their clothes, have a shower or sleep at night, especially if the person doesn’t accept that there is anything wrong with them.

“Understanding how the person is trying to make sense of the world, and how they feel about the losses they are experiencing, can help relatives to be more patient and cope better.

“This, in turn, helps the person with dementia to be more content.

“The courses will also help people to better understand the changes that occur as dementia progresses and there will be the opportunity for carers to discuss the difficulties they face and what tactics work for them.”

For more information or to book a place on the course contact the Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 692681.

Courses are also being held in Gainsborough from July 13.

A new initiative at Louth’s Meridian Centre is dementia friendly swimming on Mondays, from noon to 1pm.

Swim in a safe and supportive environment with specially trained staff on hand.