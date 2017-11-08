Former Gainsborough consituency candidate suspended by Labour party

David Prescott, who ran as Labour’s candidate for the Gainsborough Constituency in the 2015 election, has been suspended by Labour amid sexual harassment allegations, it has emerged.

Mr Prescott, who is the younger son of former deputy prime minister John Prescott and a key figure in Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle, was suspended by the party at some point in the last few days.

The news brings the sleaze scandal into highest levels of the Labour party, as Mr Prescott was a key member in Mr Corbyn’s team increasingly writing his speeches and preparing him for Prime Minister’s Questions.