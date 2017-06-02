Florence crowned Queen of the May at Binbrook

A May tradition at Binbrook Primary School is May Pole dancing.

Once again, all the children from across the age groups took part in the dancing, with the ribbon patterns increasing in intensity for the older children.

It is also tradition for the children to select a May Queen from the Year 6 group.

This year the honour went to Florence Sturgess.

The crowning ceremony saw the return of last year’s May Queen, Rusne Vaiginaite, to hand over the floral garland, sash, cloak and sceptre to her successor.