Floral delight at Caistor

Caistor Flower Club’s Annual Show was held in the town hall, where the floral competition attracted more than 60 entries from flower club members across Lincolnshire.

The Mayor of Caistor, Alan Somerscales and his wife, Gill, enjoyed viewing the exhibits.

Best in Show was awarded by judge Jane Walden to Anne Dame from Grimsby.

The attendees enjoyed lunch provided by Occasions and the afternoon was topped off with a floral demonstration from award winning, Lincolnshire floral demonstrator Jo Smith from Grimsby.

The Day was enjoyed immensely by Moira Galloway, club president and Marilyn Williams, Chair of North Midlands Area of NAFAS, both of whom congratulated Angela Vora, Caistor Flower Club’s Chair and her small committee of five members who organised and managed the event.