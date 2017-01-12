Flood alert issued as emergency services prepare for potential ‘storm surge’

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency as authorities gather at a command centre in Lincoln in preparation for a potential storm surge tomorrow morning (Friday).

The alert, which goes out as part of the Floodline initiative, covers the areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven and the Wash frontage.

It clarifies that flooding is possible for those areas from Gibraltar Point to Kirton Marsh at around 6.30am.

The alert reads: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the Lincolnshire coast on Friday morning.

“This will lead to unusually high water levels in the Wash and tidal rivers. The high tides combined with strong winds are likely to result in waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray, causing localised flooding.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and will issue Flood Warnings as required later today. Please tune in to the local radio or TV stations for the latest information. Avoid coastal paths and promenades. Do not attempt to drive through flood water.”

A command centre has been set up in Lincoln and will be working throughout to update residents on the situation.

The Environment Agency has been keen to point out that the weather system is not similar to the one which caused the 2013 tidal surge.

No houses have been or are currently planned to be evacuated - though emergency services will update people if that changes.

The EA has also issued some advice to residents through the scheme and has asked people to sign up to floodline for further information. People can also keep up to date by following #LincsStormSurge on Twitter.

Advice

- Be prepared to protect yourself, family, pets and property.

- Prepare a flood kit including a torch, batteries, mobile phone, warm clothes, water, food and any prescription medicines you may need.

- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

- Farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood.

- Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads.

- Keep an eye on local water levels and weather conditions. Visit the Environment Agency website www.gov.uk/environment-agency for river level and flooding information.

- Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quickdial 03113 for up-to-date flooding information.