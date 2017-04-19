Fitting tribute in Caistor for citizen Caine

How do you go about creating a fitting tribute to a man who was the lifeblood of a town?

That was the task for Caistor town councillors as they looked at ways to mark the passing of fellow councillor and town stalwart Alan Caine.

“There has been a lot of discussion and some suggestions,” said town mayor Carol Mackenzie.

“The general public would also like to have a public event.”

Amongst the suggestions put forward have been a bench with a plaque, planting a tree, and renaming the town hall arts room the Alan Caine Suite.

Coun Mike Galligan suggested a street be named after Mr Caine, with Coun Mike Stopper adding ‘possibly the Alan Caine Way’, recognising Mr Caine’s ability to get things done.

Council members will be consulting with Mr Caine’s family on what they feel would be most appropriate.

“Whatever we do, when we do it, should be a public occasion, as people want to come and show appreciation and respect for him,” said Coun Mackenzie.