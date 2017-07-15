Fishing club is ‘reeling in’ the charity cash for worthy causes

A Rothwell couple made a huge success of hosting a charity event on Saturday July 1, raising in excess of £8,000 for Macmillan Nurses.

The hog roast, barbecue and auction was held at the home of John and Lisa Pyle, who are also members of the Rothwell shoot.

This event was the first in the 2017-2018 fundraising calendar for the HCA Fishing Club - whose chosen charity this year is Macmillan.

Attendees enjoyed the social event, with a bucking bronco machine to keep them entertained.

John Pyle described himself as ‘blown away’ buy the staggering amount of over £8000 which was raised at the event, chalking it down to people’s extreme generosity towards the cause.

Mr Pyle was particularly pleased since the money raised was a record amount.

He said: “It was a well attended day with around 200 people coming along - and they were all very generous.

“We normally would raise about £4000 in the space of a year, and to have already doubled that total is fantastic.”

The money was raised predominantly on an auction and raffle, to which people had donated some very attractive prizes.

An ultimate full fishing trip was on offer to bidders on the charter boat ‘Predator’, which takes anglers out to sea from Grimsby.

The trip went for a whopping £1000, which was split between ten people in the village who all contributed to a day’s fishing.

Rothwell Shoot, the organisation hosting the party, also donated a substantial sum of £1500 to the cause.

And Mr Pyle suspected the plentiful drinks may have influenced some buyers as there were also some surpise sales in the auction.

One man bought a number of large sacks of dog food - despite not owning any dogs!

The fishing club has a very successful history of fundraising, with £50,000 raised for various causes in the last ten years.

Visit http://www.hcafishingclub.com/ to find out more about the club and its fundraising.