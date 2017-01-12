Fire crews from Market Rasen, Wragby and Caistor attended two fires in Middle Rasen and East Torrington yesterday (Wednesday January 11).

Crews from Market Rasen and Wragby dealt with a tractor and straw bales on fire, in Main Road, East Torrington, at around 3.50pm yesterday.

Two main jets were used to tackle the blaze.

Later that evening, at 11.32pm, a fire crew from Caistor attended a vehicle fire in Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen.

The fire, which was caused by an electrical fault, was extinguished using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.