Search

Fires in Middle Rasen and East Torrington

Fire

Fire

0
Have your say

Fire crews from Market Rasen, Wragby and Caistor attended two fires in Middle Rasen and East Torrington yesterday (Wednesday January 11).

Crews from Market Rasen and Wragby dealt with a tractor and straw bales on fire, in Main Road, East Torrington, at around 3.50pm yesterday.

Two main jets were used to tackle the blaze.

Later that evening, at 11.32pm, a fire crew from Caistor attended a vehicle fire in Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen.

The fire, which was caused by an electrical fault, was extinguished using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.