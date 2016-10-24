Fire Service’s warning after chimney fire at Lincolnshire home

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has provided safety advice to the public after attending a chimney fire in Dunston, near Metheringham, yesterday evening (Sunday).

Fire fighters were called to the scene in Lincoln Road, Dunston, at 5.55pm on Sunday October 23.

The fire was out on arrival, but damage had been caused to debris inside the chimney. The fire crew removed the debris.

As cold winter nights draw in and people try to warm up their homes, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has warned that chimney fires can be very dangerous and can spread quickly through one’s house and even into neighbouring properties.

Chimney fire safety advice - which focuses primarily on having your chimney swept regularly - can be found here.