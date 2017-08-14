Fire at property in Market Rasen

Have your say

Fire crews from Market Rasen, Caistor, Binbrook and Lincoln were called to a fire at a property in Elm Tree Close in Market Rasen yesterday lunchtime (Sunday, August 13).

Crews were called to the scene at around 12.09pm and used one hose reel and four breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

Fire damage was caused to one sunbed and contents of bedroom.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

The occupier in the house was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.