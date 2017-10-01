Finest comic material to be performed at Louth Riverhead Theatre

Get ready for a week of fine comic material from Shakespeare next month inspired by the Bard of Avon at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

The Shakespeare Revue includes funny notes compiled by Christopher Luscombe and Malcolm McKee.

It is a show that celebrates Shakespeare by showing his reflection through words and music – songs, sketches and monologues, by people such as Alan Bennet, Cole Porter, Fry and Laurie, Victoria Wood, Maureen Lipman, Monty Python and many others.

Even Shakespeare has a look in on occasions.

Performances start from Monday, October 9 to Saturday, October 14.

Tickets are £8.50 and under 18s are £5. Call the box office on 01507 600350, (open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm). Or visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.