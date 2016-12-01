Festive focus for family fun event to help light up Market Rasen

Christmas officially comes to Market Rasen this Saturday as the Christmas Market and Mayor’s Charity event takes place.

This year’s event promises to have something for all ages to enjoy so join in the festive fun in the market place and Festival Hall from 2pm to 6pm.

“We hope to create a real family event for all the community to enjoy,” said town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith.

The guest of honour - Santa - will be arriving at 2pm.

He will be driven in an open top vehicle, courtesy of Duckworth’s, along Willingham Road and along the main street from 1.50pm to arrive at his sleigh in the market place .

Children can then visit him throughout the afternoon and pass on their Christmas wishes.

For those wanting to get ahead with their Christmas shopping, there will be a number of traditional craft and gift stalls , along with a variety stalls supporting local charities and good causes.

Shops throughout the town will be looking forward to welcoming visitors too as part of the children’s competition to find mystery items in the shops.

There is also the chance to vote for the best dressed Christmas display in the shop windows.

Forms will be available from the Lions’ stand next to Santa from midday and the competition will close at 5pm.

To keep everyone entertained, discos and Christmas karaoke will be held throughout the afternoon.

From 3.30pm to 4.30pm in front of the auction shed, Grandad Elf’s Magic Show will take place and there will also be music and carol singing leading up to the main switch-on event at 5.30pm.

The winner of the window competition will be announced after the light switch-on too.

But the afternoon of fun isn’t just focused on the market place.

There will be a whole host of entertainment on offer in the Festival Hall too, from 2.15pm to 3.30pm - and best of all admission is free.

Hot drinks and cookies will be served, before the first event of the afternoon gives a sneak preview of the Welton Panto Group’s production of Sleeping Beauty, which will be performed at Welton Village Hall on December 9 and 10.

At 2.50pm, young dancers from the Stageborn Theatre School will be taking to the stage to perform.

Finally, at 3.10pm, Lindsey Rural Players will be giving a taste of what can be expected at The Broadbent Theatre in January and February with a piece from Red Riding Hood.

In the past, the market and switch on has been held on a Friday evening.

Hoiwever, the town council, which organises the market, hopes this new initiative of a Saturday event will be well supported, residents and visitors.

“We’re hoping to get as many people as possible to support the event,” said Ms Lambkin-Smith.

“Hopefully having it on a Saturday will bring more people out.

“The earlier time will also mean the winter weather won’t get too cold for shoppers either.”