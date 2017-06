Young Wragby singer Felicity Turner has used her talent to raise £265 for Cancer Research.

The money was raised from the sale of her CD, which she recorded in memory of her grandparents.

Felicity decided half of the money from the CD sales and busking would go to the charity.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped me raise the money,” said Felicity, who handed over the money to a Cancer Research representative recently.