There’s no pulling the wool over these children’s eyes!

Mon Ami nursery had some woolly visitors this week.

Carrie, a Texel Charolais cross, and Kirsty, a Welsh Badger Face, came to meet delighted children on Wednesday morning.

They were brought along by their owner Tracy Kind, who has a smallholding near Woodhall Spa.

Tracy’s daughter Emily attends the nursery and she and her friends were able to pet and feed the lambs, which were born in March.