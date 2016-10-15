Plaque unveiled at historic Spital inn

The Ostrich, or Spital Inn, a long-forgotten part of the heritage of Northern Lincolnshire, has finally been recognised.

The important former coaching inn at Spital in the Street now has a blue plaque, recording how political writer William Cobbett stayed there in April 1830 and wrote part of his celebrated Rural Rides.

The plaque was sponsored by Jim Foster, of Rugby, pictured, who stayed in the building in the 1940s and 1950s.

As the inn is next to the busy A15, the unveiling of a replica plaque took place in St Edmund’s Chapel, opposite the inn.