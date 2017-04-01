FEATURE: ‘Figures don’t tell true story of the issue’

The Country Landowners Association (CLA) is calling for stronger enforcement of legal action to help prevent fly-tipping.

The association points out that its members are responsbile for the cost of removing fly-tips from privately-owned land.

Figures released by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) show that in 2015-16 there were more than 100,000 incidents of fly-tipping across the CLA East region, which includes Lincolnshire.

However, the CLA which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses, says the figure does not reflect the true scale of the crime because increasing reports of fly-tipping on private rural land are not included.

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood said: “These figures do not tell the full story of this disgraceful behaviour which blights our beautiful countryside.

“Local authorities tend not to get involved with clearing incidences of fly-tipped waste from private land leaving the landowner to clean up and foot the bill.

“Our members have reported a big increase in fly-tipping on their land. It’s not just the odd bin bag but large household items, from unwanted sofas to broken washing machines, building materials and even asbestos being dumped across our countryside.

“Farmers and landowners are forced to clear up somebody else’s rubbish or they risk prosecution for illegal storage of waste. This is simply not right or fair.

“Only when people see evidence of local authorities taking stronger action to combat the scourge of fly-tipping can we hope to see a reversal in this worrying trend.”