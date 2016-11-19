Search

FEATURE: Doctor Who fan’s bid to make his museum dream real

David Howe hopes crowdfunding will help his Dr Who merchandise museum materialise. EMN-160811-110103001 EMN-160811-110103001

David Howe hopes crowdfunding will help his Dr Who merchandise museum materialise. EMN-160811-110103001 EMN-160811-110103001

0
Have your say

A lifelong sci-fi fan from Lincolnshire has turned to online crowdfunding in the hope of seeing his Doctor Who museum dream materialise.

Component:1.7687026.1479475214, , ,$mergedBody