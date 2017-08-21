Fatal RTC on the A631, West Rasen

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A631 at West Rasen.

The collision between the Yamaha motorcycle and a black Skoda Octavia taxi happened at approx 1.45pm on Sunday August 20.

The motorcyclist, a 28 year-old man from Oxfordshire, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary but sadly a few hours later.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the taxi on the A631 heading west towards Caenby Corner, or the Yamaha and two blue Sazuki motorbikes travelling in the opposite direction prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 241 of 20th August.