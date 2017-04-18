Fatal crash near Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash near Osgodby last night (Monday).

According to officers, a single vehicle was involved in the incident on the A46 close to the turn-off to Osgodby just after 9pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said they also attended the scene and released two people from the wreckage.

Police say anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 457 of 17-04-17.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver car travelling from Market Rasen towards Caistor at around 9pm.