Fatal collision on A180, Barnetby Top

Humberside Police have reported that a man has died following a three vehicle collision on the A180 this morning (Monday).

Police were called to the scene near Barnetby Top shortly after 5.30am with reports of a collision on A180 Eastbound.

It is reported that man suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

The incident involved three vehicles and the road currently remains closed to allow collision investigations to take place.

Police say the road closure has caused significant delays for motorists in the area, however these road closures are necessary to conduct investigations and clear the carriageway safely.

A partial re-opening of the carriageway is now in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call Humbeside Police 101 quoting log 70 of 04/09/17.