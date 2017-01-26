Farewell to twinning in Market Rasen

Market Rasen Twinning Association held its final meeting last Friday.

At the annual meeting in the Nags Head at Middle Rasen, members voted to formally disband.

“It is a sad day to see the association formally dissolved, but it is a different world now,” said chairman Allison Riddell.

“When it started, it was a cheaper way to travel and to learn the language.”

The lifelong links with France - and the German connection - will continue and they hope to get together on Bastille Day.

“I would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the association over the years, whether visiting or on the committee or however they have contributed,” added Mrs Riddell.

Money remaining in the association’s fund has been donated to the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

“In accordance with our constitution, our residual money had to go to support a charitable cause and it was a unanimous decision that it should go to the Mayor’s Fund,” said Mrs Riddell.

“They are causes the group wanted to support.”

Market Rasen Mayor, John Matthews has been a keen supporter of the group during his three years in office and was at the final meeting.

“I would like to thank the chair and committee for their continued support of the association over many years,” he said.

“It is a sad time that this long standing group has come to an end, but I understand the difficulties faced in attracting new members and the increasing costs involved.”