Faldingworth teenager on battle art trail

A Faldingworth teenager is having a brush with fame after being chosen to be one of just 35 artists taking part in Lincoln’s Knights Trail.

Anna Carter says she is delighted to be chosen and she is working hard to meet the March 3 deadline before her knight, nicknamed Norman, is put on public display.

“My design was one of 189 submissions and when I heard I had been selected I was so excited I think I did a little dance,” said Anna, a student at Caistor Grammar School.

The 15-year-old has taken over the family dining room to paint the knight, but her design is being kept under wraps.

“I love bright colours and patterns of the heraldic tradition, so have used those, with a few added touches,” she said.

“All the triangles interlock and when Norman is in place in Lincoln I hope he will stand out.”

Meanwhile, Anna is spending every spare moment working on her design.

“I try and do a bit every day, getting up early,” she said.

“The half term coming up will be a great help; I will be able to get a lot done then.”

Anna is no stranger to putting in the time to create pieces of art for significant public displays such as the Knights Trail.

Two years ago, at the tender age of 13, she was also one of the design artists for the successful Barons Charter Trail.

“The Baron Trail was a fantastic experience,” said Anna.

“It was really exciting to be part of it - not just the trail but all the other events that went with it.

“When I heard about the Knights Trail, I knew I wanted to be involved again and am so excited to have been chosen.”

Anna’s knight is sponsored by Stagecoach East Midlands and will form part of the 800th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Lincoln and sealing of the Charter of the Forest.

The finished knights will be unveiled next month, with the trail itself running from May 20 to September 3.

