Exhibition to enhance Rasen Remembrance

A tribute to the fallen of World War I will be an added focus for Remembrance Sunday in Market Rasen this year.

The Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War exhibition will be on display in the town’s Old Police Station over Remembrance weekend.

The information boards display personal stories and experiences from Lincolnshire people on both the battle field and the home front, as well as detailing the county’s contribution to the war effort.

Rase Heritage Society will be creating a display on WWI sailors from the Rasen area.

The whole exhibition can be viewed on Saturday, November 11, from 10am to 3pm and Sunday, November 12, from 11am to 1pm, after the annual Remembrance Parade and commemorations.

In addition, on the Saturday only, there will be the chance to meet WWI re-enactor Simon Jarman as Gentleman Jim, try ‘Tommy’ food and get a taste of life in the trenches.

The display will also be open by appointment to groups and schools,from November 8 to 10.

Call the town clerk on 01673 842479 to book a visit.

Leading up to the event, local crafters will be creating a Poppy Tribute.

Inspired by the Poppy Wave and Weeping Window, individual poppies will be made to create a cascade on a wall inside the Old Police Station.

A poppy making workshop will be held in Rasen Hub today (Wednesday) from 2pm to 4pm for anyone wanting to take part or get more information.

Rasen Hub and Market Rasen Library will be joining the commemorations in November too, hosting an exhibition on ‘Poppies in Art’ by local artists and crafters.