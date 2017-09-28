Executive board recommends ‘retaining and refurbishing’ Cattle Market

East Lindsey District Council’s executive board met last night (Wednesday) to consider the future of Louth’s Cattle Market facility following the recent public consultation.

The executive board thanked all those who took part in the consultation for providing their views on the options in the consultation papers and for also raising issues for consideration.

Louth Cattle Market.

The board agreed to recommend to ‘Full Council’ - when it meets on October 11 - that ELDC withdraws from the sale of the site and works up a refurbishment scheme.

Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “In recent weeks I’ve had the opportunity to discuss the future of the Livestock Market with many farmers and residents, and I am of the view that the recommendation being put to Council is positive for the economy of Louth and the wider farming community.

“If Council agrees this as the way forward, there remains the challenge about how the site can be used on more days of the week for the benefit of Louth - a livestock market held one morning each week is clearly not sustainable going forward, and there is the need to find a way of ensuring the site is put to good use more often.”

The ‘full council’ meeting will take place at ELDC’s headquarters in Manby.

There is limited space to view the meeting - but audio from the meeting will be broadcast online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk