Exciting new plan to boost tourism in Lincolnshire Wolds

East and West Lindsey district councils joined forces with local businesses today (Wednesday) to launch an exciting new initiative designed to boost tourism in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

For many years, the two authorities have worked independently of each other to promote the Wolds.

Now, their new approach features a ‘Destination Plan’ which aims to cash in on the ‘untapped potential’ of the Wolds as a tourist destination.

Speaking at the launch, ELDC deputy leader Coun Graham Marsh said it was estimated tourism generated £100m towards the local economy but described that as ‘only the tip of the iceberg.’

The new partnership - which also involves North and North East Lincolnshire councils, sets out a programme of actions to promote what the area has to offer.

As part for the plan, a ‘Love Lincolnshire Wolds’ branding has been introduced along with a new website (lovelincolnshirewolds.com) which provides information to visitors.

It also enables businesses and event organisers to create and manage their own listings on the website.

Coun Marsh said the new plan would promote the Wolds as an area of outstanding natural beauty and provide a boost for businesses in and around market towns like Louth, Castor, Market Rasen, Horncastle, Alford and Spilsby.

He said: “We all know the Wolds is a beautiful place, a popular place but it can become even more popular.”

Coun Adam Grist, ELDC’s portfolio holder for the rural economy and market towns said: “This is the first destination plan to have been produced for the Lincolnshire Wolds and it sets out the commitment and actions from both councils and the business community to increase the visitor economy.

“We firmly believe the Wolds has massive untapped potential as a visitor destination and we want to ensure we’re doing all we can to encourage visitors to come here and then give them a great experience when they arrive.”

ELDC leader Coun Craig Leyland welcomed the plan but admitted a number of infra-structure issues had to be tackled as part of the on-going campaign including transport links and broadband speeds.

Many businesses at the launch - held at the Admiral Rodney Hotel - described the initiative as ‘exciting.’

Take a look at the site her: lovelincolnshirewolds.com/