‘Exceptional’ PCSO receives special award for her work

Louth Rural PCSO Sally Hewitt received the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Public Service’ for her unrelenting, dedicated efforts to the local community.

In a Lincolnshire Police awards ceremony last week, officers, staff and members of the public were awarded for exceptional acts of selflessness, diligence and bravery.

Former De Aston pupil Sally is part of the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, covering an area of around 200 square miles including Binbrook, where she grew up.

Sergeant Lee Willoughby said: “Sally has made an exceptional contribution to the community. She has received countless letters of thanks in recognition of her work in keeping the community she works in both safe and informed.

“The community has described it as a ‘privilege’ to have her as their Police Community Support Officer.”

Sally said it was a “complete surprise” to win the award, as she wasn’t aware that she had been nominated.

Sally continued: “I really enjoy working within the rural community due to living in a village all my life. It has helped understand the needs of the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me in my day to day role, including my colleagues, partner agencies and most importantly members of the community where I work.”