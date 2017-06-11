EU funding opportunities for Lincolnshire businesses

An upcoming workshop will help ensure local businesses don’t miss out on current EU funding opportunities.

On Tuesday June 20, a workshop will take place at The Best Western The Vine Hotel, Skegness, showcasing EU funding opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized rural enterprises in the Greater Lincolnshire area.

Among the funding programmes to be discussed is the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, which is making £3.7 million available for projects focused on food processing, business development, and tourism.

There will also be a chance to learn more about the LEADER programme, which is designed to support the following national priorities: increase farm productivity; support micro & small businesses and farm diversification; boost rural tourism; provide rural services; provide cultural and heritage activities (where this promotes growth in the tourism economy); and increase forestry productivity.

So far this year, the LEADER programme has granted £961,768 to 22 local businesses across the county, and there is still £4,715,756 of funding available.

The event on June 20 will run from 1.30 – 3.30pm, and lunch will be provided from 12.15pm ahead of the event.

Places can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/european-funding-workshop-to-promote-funds-to-rural-businesses-tickets-30890513357.