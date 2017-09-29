Willingham Woods amongst green projects to get a cash boost from Co-op

A green space project at Willingham Woods is blossoming thanks to support from Lincolnshire Co-op members and colleagues.

It is one of 21 environmental good causes to benefit from a share of more than £126,600 after fundraising under the Society’s Community Champions scheme.

A donation was made through the scheme every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet using their dividend card in June, July and August.

Proceeds from the carrier bag charge and staff fundraising also went into the pot.

The Woodland Workout team in Market Rasen received £7,028 to renew picnic benches and for maintenance.

Jenny Boatwright, Recreation Ranger for the Forestry Commission, said the donation would be put to good use.

“We’re very pleased that we can now install some new picnic benches in the areas we operate in, such as Chambers Farm Wood and Willingham Woods,” she said.

“Lots of our community help manage and conserve the woodlands and this will be a great boost to their efforts.”

Shoppers also dug out their spare change to buy special £1 wildflower seed packets in Lincolnshire Co-op food stores throughout July and August, which helped wildlife such as butterflies and bees, and also added to the total.

Members and colleagues kicked off all the support with the Big Co-op Clean in June, spending time weeding, clearing and path building - and even a beach clean - at eight green spaces.

Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner said: “We’re delighted that together, our members and colleagues have raised such a brilliant amount to help these green space projects and groups.”