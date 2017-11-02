Volunteers invited to help at practical chalk stream day

If you enjoy the great outdoors and love wildlife, why not volunteer for a work part to help preserve the county’s rare chalk streams.

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project’s (LCSP) Volunteer Group is looking for enthusiastic and willing volunteers to help maintain and improve chalk streams at an event on Tuesday November 14 near Brigsley.

Tasks will include bank maintenance to ensure the streams aren’t completely over-shaded by vegetation and the water can flow easily.

This helps to ensure there is enough light to allow vegetation in the stream to grow, which is essential for the invertebrates that form the basis of the chalk stream food-chain.

No experience is needed, but you must be physically fit and confident when working near or in water.

Safety training will be provided to volunteers.

Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Monitoring officer said: “Volunteering is really rewarding, keeps you fit and you’ll be helping to protect some of our most endangered wildlife. Plus it’s a chance to enjoy some time out in our beautiful autumn countryside.”

The work party will take place from 10am to 1.30pm, just past the former ice cream parlour.

To sign up, contact Will on william.bartle@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 555783.