Rise in Hedgehog sightings due to late start to winter.

Hedgehog. By Mike Toms/BTO EMN-170125-093852001

Active Hedgehogs were being seen in gardens well into December, according to reports from the British Trust for Ornithology’s weekly Garden BirdWatch (BTO GBW) scheme.