Glentham locals’ feathers ruffled over plans

Residents of Glentham have declared themselves ‘not happy at all’ about plans for a poultry unit which has been proposed for a site in the village.

The planning application, was submitted to West Linsdey Planning in May by applicants ESCO NRG Ltd, with the unit earmarked for land off Bishopbridge Road.

The application proposes 10 poultry-rearing buildings - which will accommodate up to 400,000 birds.

Birds will be reared from day-old chicks over a 42 day cycle, after which the birds and litter are removed and all buildings and equipment washed for the cycle to recommence 10 days later.

Glentham resident Fiona Pringle left a comment on the application stating that she was unhappy about the application and its contribution to traffic flow in the village.

She said: “I am not at all happy about a poultry rearing unit being so close to my home in Glentham.

“The road here is so busy and dangerous as it is - without a poultry unit creating more noise and traffic.”

Ms Pringle also raised concerns about the level of noise and odour which she feels could be brought about by the development.

She added: “I have lived near a poultry unit before and the noise and smell is unbearable and travels for miles.

“This will directly affect me and my family living in our house.”

Ms Pringle also felt the unit would cause her house to ‘decrease in value’ due to the ruination of the ‘countryside views’.

Brian Barrow, of Acorus Rural Property Services, representing the agent for the proposal, said that residents’ concerns have been addressed in the complete Environmental Impact Assessment which accompanies the application.

Mr Barrow said: “There is a full Environmental Impact Assessment done for this case which is part of the application.

“It deals with all the typical issues, such as those mentioned by residents.”

Proposal ‘would have to comply’

WLDC leader, and district councillor for Glentham, Jeff Summers, said:

“Livestock units, SUCH AS the POULTRY HOUSES proposed for glentham, are required to be a specified distance away from any settlement, and it is preferable for them to be located east or north east from any community so the prevailing winds can carry any odour away. the development in question would have to comply with such specifications to be approved.”

